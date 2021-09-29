Asif Zardari’s indictment deferred in Rs8 billion transaction reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday deferred the indictment of the former president and Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a reference related to the transaction of Rs8 billion through fake bank accounts, ARY News reported.

The indictment was scheduled for today but was deferred by the AC judge over the non-appearance of Asif Ali Zardari owing to his health condition.

Farooq H Naek, the counsel of the former president apprised the court about health issues being faced by Asif Ali Zardari and went to say to carry on the indictment process via video link.

“My client is ill, but if you insist, he [Asif Ali Zardari] can appear before the court on next hearing,” Naek was quoted as saying to the AC judge.

The court while fixing October 14 for the indictment of Asif Ali Zardari said warrants will be issued, if the suspect fails to appear before the next hearing.

According to the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 took place between Mushtaq Ahmed and the private housing society. The amount was used to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi, it said. Zardari owns these properties.

Ahmed remained an employee of the President’s House from 2009 till 2013. He was recruited as a stenotypist at the request of Senator Rukhsana Bangash.

Former president Zardari faces a number of graft references stemming from the fake bank accounts scam. He is currently out on bail in all these cases.