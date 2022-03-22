Asif Ali Zardari, Khalid Maqbool discuss no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday telephoned Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to discuss the no-confidence motion, citing sources, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation, the PPP co-chairman asked the MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui about his party decision on the no-confidence motion.

Asif Ali Zardari asked Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to directly remain in contact with him and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to which the MQM-P convener replied: “Yes will remain in touch,”, the sources said.

The PPP co-chairman invited the MQM-P stalwart to Islamabad and meet him to finalise the matters before the no-confidence motion. I and Bilawal will look after the settlement reached with MQM-P, Zardari assured.

Read more: NA Speaker Asad Qaiser summons session on March 25

On the other hand, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session on March 25 following the opposition’s requisition.

The NA session will be held at the Parliament House at 11:00 am on Friday. An order has been issued for summoning the session by the National Assembly Secretariat on the opposition’s requisition.

It read that the requisition for the National Assembly session was submitted by the opposition on March 8. A resolution had been passed for hosting the extraordinary session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs).

Comments