NA Speaker Asad Qaiser summons session on March 25

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session on March 25 following the opposition’s requisition, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NA session will be held at the Parliament House at 11:00 am on Friday. An order has been issued for summoning the session by the National Assembly Secretariat on the opposition’s requisition.

It read that the requisition for the National Assembly session was submitted by the opposition on March 8. A resolution had been passed for hosting the extraordinary session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs).

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had initiated the renovation work of the NA hall.

After receiving the requisition, the administration of the Senate Secretariat had been contacted but the hall was unavailable for the renovation work. It read that it was impossible to summon the session before March 24 in the circumstances.

Earlier, it was learnt that the joint opposition had formulated its strategy for the National Assembly (NA) session summoned on March 25 for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, the opposition has decided to hold a show of power on the first day of the National Assembly session. The opposition has directed all its members to ensure their participation on the first day of the session.

Opposition parties stated they will not allow the incumbent government to foil the opposition’s move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

