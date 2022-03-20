Opposition finalises strategy for NA session

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has formulated its strategy for the National Assembly (NA) session summoned on March 25 for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the opposition has decided to hold a show of power on the first day of the National Assembly session. The opposition has directed all its members to ensure their participation on the first day of the session.

Opposition parties have stated they will not allow the incumbent government to foil the opposition’s move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the other hand, the National Assembly session had been convened on March 25 by Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Asad Qaiser at the requisition submitted by the joint opposition for tabling no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision to convene the National Assembly session was taken during a meeting at the speaker’s house today.

Speaker Asad Qaiser while justifying a delay in the National Assembly session said that there was no space available for requisitioning the session on March 21. “National Assembly’s hall was not available after a motion was approved on January 21 for giving the space for OIC moot,” he said and added, “the hall will remain in use until March 23.”

