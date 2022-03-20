No-confidence motion will not benefit anyone, says Ijaz Ahmed Shah

NANKA SAHIB: Federal Minister of Narcotics Control Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Sunday has said no-confidence motion will not benefit any side, ARY News reported.

“If the move fails, the opposition will take to the streets and if gets passed, Imran Khan will be on roads,” Ijaz Ahmed Shah said in his statement and added that in this scenario the no-confidence motion will not benefit anyone but will harm everyone.

He said the differences of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled leaders Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan will soon be addressed and they will join the ranks of the party as active and senior leaders.

Ijaz Ahmed Shah also predicted the dissident MNAs of PTI will announce their support around 26 and 27 March.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced pardon for the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) if they decide to return to the ruling political party.

While addressing a massive public gathering in Dargai tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Malakand district, PM Imran Khan said that it would be better for him to leave the government instead of being in power by stealing the public money and selling the conscience for horse-trading.

