PM Imran Khan announces pardon for dissident PTI MNAs

DARGAI, Malakand: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced pardon for the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) if they decide to return to the ruling political party, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a massive public gathering in Dargai tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Malakand district, PM Imran Khan said that it would be better for him to leave the government instead of being in power by stealing the public money and selling the conscience for horse-trading.

READ: PTI MNA CLAIMS PPP OFFERED RS160M TO BACK NO-TRUST MOTION

“I will forgive those [PTI] MNAs who have committed mistakes if they choose to return. I am like a father to the political party who will pardon mistakes of his children.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM Khan said that the future generations of the turncoats will see the consequences of their elders for selling their consciences and no one would even choose to be part of their families by marrying their children.

“First of all, I am answering to Allah Almighty. It is better to let lose the government instead of saving it by stealing the public money and paying bribes for running a trade of consciences.”

READ: NO-TRUST MOVE: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SESSION SUMMONED ON MARCH 25

“Notorious dacoits of Pakistan have joined hands against those who continue their struggle for the last 25 years to get rid of them. There is a difference between those who are selling their consciences and others who are turncoats. Turncoats used to run towards power while those selling their conscience are actually selling their country.”

The premier slammed the opposition, saying that the dacoits had spent stolen money to buy the loyalties of the MNAs and destroyed the democracy at the Sindh House. PM Khan said that the judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are witnessing the people who are selling their consciences.

He said that Allah Almighty has ordered us not to stay neutral in the war of good and bad and directed the people to resist the bad and support the good.

READ: FAWAD CHAUDHRY: PTI DISSIDENTS TO FACE LIFETIME DISQUALIFICATION

“PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz] had jailed [Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman] Asif Ali Zardari twice and then People’s Party filed corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif. Maulana Fazlur Rehman [Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F)] was given the title of ‘diesel’ by PML-N and the NAB case against him was also filed in the PML-N era.”

While criticising the Sharif family, Imran Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif had advised me not to say ‘absolutely not’ to the United States (US) nor criticise the European Union (EU). He censured that Shehbaz Sharif was very good at polishing the boots of foreign powers. He added that he will not bow his head to anyone.

Comments