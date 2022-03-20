PTI MNA claims PPP offered Rs160m to back no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA Nusrat Wahid on Sunday claimed the PPP offered her a Rs160 million bribe to support the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a video statement, the lawmaker said, “the PPP Punjab and Sindh chapters offered money.” She added the opposition party also promised that she will be allotted a reserved seat of the National Assembly after the next general elections.

مجھے دو دفعہ پیپلز پارٹی نے پیسوں کی پیشکش کی، 16 کروڑ روپے اور آئندہ انتخابات میں قومی اسمبلی کی سیٹ کا لالچ دیا گیا! تحریک انصاف کی رکن اسمبلی نصرت واحد کا ویڈیو بیان سامنے آگیا، کہتی ہیں حرام کا پیسہ نہیں لینا چاہتی pic.twitter.com/wIQThzGJeG — Abdul Qadir (@AbdulqadirARY) March 20, 2022

Ms Wahid said she does not want to take a bribe, which, according to her, destroys not only the person who is receiving it but the entire posterity.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) served show-cause notices to its 14 members of National Assembly (MNAs) for joining hands with opposition for the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The show-cause notice issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that the MNAs have violated the party discipline and joined hands with opposition for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

