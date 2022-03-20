Fawad Chaudhry: PTI dissidents to face lifetime disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the PTI dissidents have one week to explain their position over “defection” from the ruling party.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said a show-cause notice has been issued to the defectors to “explain their position within seven days.”

“The process to declare their [National Assembly] seats vacant will begin after a week and all the MNAs will be disqualified for lifetime,” he said, adding the ruling PTI would nominate new members on the reserved seats.

تحریک انصاف کے منحرف اراکین کو نوٹس جاری کئے گئے ہیں اور سات دن کے اندر پوزیشن واضع کرنے کا کہا ہے ایک ہفتے بعد ان کی نشستوں کو خالی قرار دینے کی کاروائ ہوگی اور تمام اراکین تاحیات نااھل ہوں گے مخصوص نشستوں پر نئے ممبران نامزد کیے جارہے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 20, 2022

On Saturday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) served show-cause notices to its 14 members of National Assembly (MNAs) for joining hands with opposition for the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The show-cause notice issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that the MNAs have violated the party discipline and joined hands with opposition for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The notice said that as per the article 63 (1) (A), the lawmakers are bound to implement the party policy.

