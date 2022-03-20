No-trust motion: Opp lawmakers told to stay put in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of opposition parties has instructed their parliamentarians to stay put in the capital to ensure their presence in a National Assembly session that could be convened on March 25 for voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Opposition leaders said the speaker of the lower house of the parliament could convene the assembly session any time and directed the lawmakers belonging to their parties to stay put in Islamabad.

Also Read: No-trust motion: NA speaker to chair key meeting

They said the speaker can not delay calling the session as per the law and Constitution.

The NA speaker is bound to convene the assembly session by Monday (March 21) after submission of the requisition notice to the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8 by the joint opposition and he could not delay convening the session beyond 14 days.

Also Read: OIC: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warns of blocking CFM session

A session of the National Assembly will be convened on Monday but it won’t take up any agenda. According to parliamentary traditions, the assembly doesn’t take up any agenda on the first sitting after the death of a member.

The NA speaker will likely adjourn tomorrow’s session after offering fateha for PTI MNA Khayal Zaman.

Comments