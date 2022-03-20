No-trust motion: NA speaker to chair key meeting

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a key meeting of officials of the assembly secretariat today (Sunday).

The meeting will take place at the speaker’s residence today. It will review the assembly’s rules of business for convening a session of the lower house of Parliament on March 25.

The NA speaker is bound to convene the assembly session by Monday (March 21) after submission of the requisition notice to the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8 by the joint opposition and he could not delay calling the session beyond 14 days.

A session of the National Assembly will be convened on Monday but it won’t take up any agenda. According to parliamentary traditions, the assembly doesn’t take up any agenda on the first sitting after the death of a member.

The NA speaker will likely adjourn tomorrow’s session after offering fateha for PTI MNA Khayal Zaman.

