National Assembly likely to meet on March 21

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday has decided to convene the session of the National Assembly (NA) on March 21, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the government has decided to convene a session of the National Assembly on March 21. The session of the lower house of the Parliament will be adjourned after offering fateha for the late MNA.

Sources said that the National Assembly session will be adjourned till March 25 after Fateha Khawani.

They further say that the no-confidence motion would be presented before the house after March 25 and the process would be completed within a week.

Earlier, a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs hiding at Islamabad’s Sindh House appeared on the screen.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Islamabad’s Sindh House is the hub of horse-trading where the conscience of lawmakers was being traded.

