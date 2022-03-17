No-confidence motion: ‘Govt won’t bow down to blackmailing’

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of the no-confidence motion, federal ministers on Thursday vowed that the incumbent government will not bow down to any blackmailing to save its rule, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar in Islamabad said PM Imran Khan firmly stands on his narrative and won’t detract no matter what happens.

Asad Umar said Imran Khan is the elected prime minister of Pakistan and PTI will continue to fight opposition in a democratic manner and will foil no-confidence motion.

We will do whatever we can under the ambit of the constitution and law of the land, he added.

Asad Umar lashed out at PPP for bringing bags full of money to Islamabad’s Sindh House for buying the conscience of the PTI MNAs.

Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar said the nation is seeing that all the corrupt elements have united at one front against PM Imran Khan.

Azhar said PM Imran Khan has been strongly opposing the horse-trading system from the past and added that even government can buy MNAs with billions of rupees, but they will not compromise, he added.

He alleged that the MNAs are staying at Sindh House for the cash, not at the voice of their conscience. He vowed that March 27 public gathering will be a ‘strong’ power show, in which masses will show their confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry taking on alleged horse-trading at Sindh House by the PPP said people of Sindh are deprived of potable drinking water and the province’s money is being transported to Islamabad in planes for the no-confidence motion.

Chaudhry vowed to foil the no-confidence motion with the support of the masses. Commenting on the emergence of PTI MNAs hiding at the Sindh House, he said the lawmakers after winning the election on PTI tickets are now talking about their conscience.

He said PTI MNAs appeared on the scene after the government vowed to initiate an operation at Sindh House.

