Sheikh Rasheed demands governor’s rule in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to impose governor’s rule in Sindh, ARY News reported.

I have conveyed my message to PM Imran Khan, he can impose the governor’s rule in Sindh, Sheikh Rasheed was quoted as saying in his media talk outside Bani Gala in Islamabad after meeting the premier.

Sheikh Rasheed said MNAs are being offered hefty money by the opposition ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion. Loyalties of lawmakers are being bought at Sindh House.

The interior minister said a large number of people will reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk to attend Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public rally.

Earlier, a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs hiding at Islamabad’s Sindh House appeared on the screen.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Govt, opp agree to bring down political temperature

Amid the ongoing war of words between the government and Opposition over the no-confidence motion, the incumbent government and opposition parties have agreed over bringing down political temperature in wake of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers is being held on March 22-23 in Islamabad. Foreign ministers of 48 countries have confirmed their participation in the event.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that joint opposition and government have agreed over bringing down political temperature till the OIC meeting.

