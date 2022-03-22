No-trust motion: Dissident PTI MNA says he will not cast vote

ust mLAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled lawmaker Ahmed Hussain Deharr said on Tuesday that he will remain absent on the voting day of a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview to ARY News, the PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr said that he had some reservations with ruling PTI but will not take part in voting on no-trust motion against the premier.

“I am still part of PTI and will support the prime minister,” he said, adding that he will quit politics if government did not fulfil his demands but won’t join the opposition camp.

The PTI MNA from NA-154 Multan denied meeting with any opposition party in the backdrop of a no-confidence motion. “Opposition knows very well that I am not a rebel that’s why they did not approach me.”

PTI MNA also called disgruntled lawmakers ‘Besharam’ [Shameless] for changing their loyalties ahead of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly session had been convened on March 25 by Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament Asad Qaiser at the requisition submitted by the joint opposition for tabling no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

