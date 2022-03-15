MQM-P delegation, Shehbaz Sharif discuss political developments

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the MQM-P delegation–led by convener Khalid Maqbool, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Aminul Haque met with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and discussed political situation of the country including opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

JUI-F chief Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also present in the meeting.

The meeting comes a day after Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and MQM-P agreed to work together in the “wider interest of the country”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with an MQM-P delegation at Zardari House in Islamabad today yesterday to discuss the political situation of the country amid no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

The MQM-P delegation included senior party leader Amir Khan, party’s convener Khalid Maqbool, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq, former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar and others.

As per the inside story of the meeting that emerged earlier, the sources claimed that the former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has accepted the demands of MQM-P and said PPP respects MQM-P’s mandate.

