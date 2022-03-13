Options are still open, MQM-P tells Sindh governor

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday said their options are still open with regard to a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday evening reached Bahadurabad to meet the leaders of MQM Pakistan and conveyed the message of Prime Minister to them.

According to the inside story the important meeting of PTI with one of the allies, MQM-P did not give any clear answer to Governor Sindh. Sources privy to the development said Imran Ismail told MQM-P leaders that PM Imran has asked allied parties to remain intact as the government is going nowhere.

“We are free in decision making, consultation is still underway,” Khalid Maqbool was quoted as saying, adding that we are reviewing different options will choose whatever is best.

It was further learnt that MQM-P also asked Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to show the numbers of PTI members supporting them in a no-confidence motion voting first.

Earlier, after the meeting, Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Governor Sindh spoke to the media.

MQM convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that we are part of the government so the government is still there but the opposition is also in touch with us. We are seeing which case is strong.

Khalid Maqbool said that they are in touch with PML-Q and not on board. PML-Q has to make its own decision and we have different issues, he added.

On the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while talking to media said that he has come to the office of MQM with the message of the Prime Minister.

Imran Ismail said that the opposition wants to unite and remove the Prime Minister but they are standing firm. MQM is also standing side by side with PM Imran Khan, he added.

