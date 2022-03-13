Aleem Khan likely to attend key session of Jahangir Tareen group

LAHORE: Jahangir Tareen group will hold an important session to finalise the strategy for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that Aleem Khan is likely to attend the key session of like-minded group, whereas, Jahangir Tareen will attend the session from London via video link.

During the session, a briefing will be given to the members regarding the recent meetings with the opposition parties and the government ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q).

Sources added that a strategy will be finalised for the no-confidence motion in the upcoming session tomorrow while Jahangir Tareen will decide on supporting the side.

READ: PML-N LEADER CONFIRMS ALEEM KHAN, NAWAZ SHARIF MEETING IN LONDON

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Sunday that PML-Q took the final decision and the country’s assemblies will complete its term.

Pervaiz Elahi made an informal statement before the journalists after chairing the PML-Q parliament party’s session in Islamabad today to decide on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pervaiz Elahi confirmed that PML-Q, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are taking coordinated steps.

“It is agreed that the incumbent assemblies will complete its term. Speaker National Assembly must comply with the constitutional guidelines.”

READ: OPPOSITION AGREES ON GIVING PUNJAB CHIEF MINISTER’S SLOT TO PERVAIZ ELAHI

The PML-Q top leader said that Awn Chaudhry of the Jahangir Tareen group met them and the political party will unveil its decision regarding the no-confidence motion in the next two days.

Pervaiz Elahi said that PML-Q could hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at any time.

He advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to continue his efforts.

Awn Chaudhry meets Pervaiz Elahi

Amid the latest political developments, Awn Chaudhry from the Jahangir Tareen group met PML-Q top leader Pervaiz Elahi today in which they exchanged views of the current political situation.

Sources told ARY News that all members of the Jahangir Tareen group will meet Chaudhry brothers tomorrow.

Comments