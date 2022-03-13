Opposition agrees on giving Punjab chief minister’s slot to Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD: In a major development in wake of recent political developments after a no-trust motion is submitted against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the opposition has agreed to give chief minister Punjab’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the opposition parties have agreed over giving the chief minister slot to Pervaiz Elahi after the success of the no-trust move.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said previously that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema wanted to see Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister.

Asad Umar, while talking to the ARY News programme today, that the talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its ally PML-Q were very clear. He said that PML-Q is standing alongside the PTI government as per their statements.

Read More: JAHANGIR TAREEN GROUP, PERVAIZ ELAHI AGREE TO MAKE JOINT DECISIONS

“There is nothing wrong to wish for something. Tariq Bashir Cheema wants to see Pervaiz Elahi as the [Punjab] chief minister,” said the federal minister.

Umar said that PML-Q did not put any condition to change the Punjab chief minister. He added an opinion was given regarding the change of the chief minister.

Comments