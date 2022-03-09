Jahangir Tareen group, Pervaiz Elahi agree to make joint decisions

LAHORE: Jahangir Tareen group and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) have decided to make political decisions with consensus in future, ARY News reported, citing sources privy to the development.

According to the inside story of the Jahangir Tareen group with the PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi matters related to the no-confidence motion and expected in-house change in Punjab came under discussion.

Sources said Pervaiz Elahi sought Jahangir Tareen group’s support in case of in-house change in Punjab Assembly. “Chaudhry Sahab we will not disappoint when the time comes,” Tareen-like minded group assured.

it was decided in the meeting to continue mutual contacts in the current political scenario of the country and make joint decisions. Elahi further said joint decisions will be taken after the political situation gets clear.

On the other hand, three federal ministers reportedly met with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) ministers Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema in Islamabad to seek their assurance ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion, said sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that, PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema made it clear to PTI ministers that PML-Q will leave with no other option to support opposition if treasury lawmakers crossed the floor.

