PML-Q hints at revisiting relationship with ruling PTI

ISLAMABAD: Three federal ministers reportedly met with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) ministers Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema in Islamabad to seek their assurance ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that, PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema made it clear to PTI ministers that PML-Q will leave with no other option to support opposition if treasury lawmakers crossed the floor.

“15 govt lawmakers are in contact with opposition parties and if they voted against PM Imran Khan then we would be left with no other option to support opposition benches,” the PML-Q leader was quoted as saying.

To which, all three federal ministers agreed with the statement of PML-Q leaders, said sources, adding that PML-Q federal minister Cheema discussed the same thing with Prime Minister Imran Khan a few days ago.

Earlier today, former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan, who has joined hands with disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, departed for London Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

Mr Khan left for the United Kingdom (UK) capital on board his private plane.

