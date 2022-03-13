PML-Q takes decision, assemblies to complete term: Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Sunday that PML-Q took the final decision and the country’s assemblies will complete its term, ARY News reported.

Pervaiz Elahi made an informal statement before the journalists after chairing the PML-Q parliament party’s session in Islamabad today to decide on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We have taken our final decisions but we are still holding final consultations with our friends. We will tender resignations from our ministries if we choose to join the opposition alliance.”

Pervaiz Elahi confirmed that PML-Q, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are taking coordinated steps.

“It is agreed that the incumbent assemblies will complete its term. Speaker National Assembly must comply with the constitutional guidelines.”

READ: OPPOSITION AGREES ON GIVING PUNJAB CHIEF MINISTER’S SLOT TO PERVAIZ ELAHI

The PML-Q top leader said that Awn Chaudhry of the Jahangir Tareen group met them and the political party will unveil its decision regarding the no-confidence motion in the next two days.

Pervaiz Elahi said that PML-Q could hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at any time.

He adviced Prime Minister Imran Khan to continue his efforts.

PML-Q parliamentary party session

Pervaiz Elahi’s statement came after the PML-Q parliamentary party meeting today to hold discussions on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the session of the PML-Q parliamentary party to take a final decision regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The session is being attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha, Farah Khan, Salik Hussain, Hafiz Ammar, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Imtiaz Ranjha.

Read More: JAHANGIR TAREEN GROUP, PERVAIZ ELAHI AGREE TO MAKE JOINT DECISIONS

PML-Q leadership has also contacted MQM-P top leaders to exchange views of the no-trust move. A meeting was scheduled between the leaders of both political parties, sources told ARY News.

MQM-P and PML-Q leaders will hold a meeting at Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s residence at 7:00 pm tomorrow.

Awn Chaudhry meets Pervaiz Elahi

Amid the latest political developments, Awn Chaudhry from the Jahangir Tareen group met PML-Q top leader Pervaiz Elahi today in which they exchanged views of the current political situation.

Sources told ARY News that all members of the Jahangir Tareen group will meet Chaudhry brothers tomorrow.

Comments