PML-Q holds session to take final decision on no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-N) has held the session of its parliamentary party to take the final decision on the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi are chairing the session of the PML-Q parliamentary party to take a final decision regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The session is being attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha, Farah Khan, Salik Hussain, Hafiz Ammar, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Imtiaz Ranjha.

The PML-Q is likely to take a final decision whether to support the opposition or the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the forthcoming voting on the no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the opposition has shown agreement to give chief minister Punjab’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

According to sources privy to the development, the opposition parties have agreed over giving the chief minister slot to Pervaiz Elahi after the success of the no-trust move.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said earlier that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema wanted to see Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister.

Asad Umar, while talking to the ARY News programme yesterday, that the talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its ally PML-Q were very clear. He said that PML-Q is standing alongside the PTI government as per their statements.

“There is nothing wrong to wish for something. Tariq Bashir Cheema wants to see Pervaiz Elahi as the [Punjab] chief minister,” said the federal minister.

Umar said that PML-Q did not put any condition to change the Punjab chief minister. He added an opinion was given regarding the change of the chief minister.

