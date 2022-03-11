Tariq Bashir Cheema wanted to see Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Friday that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema wanted to see Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar, while talking to the ARY News programme today, that the talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its ally PML-Q were very clear. He said that PML-Q is standing alongside the PTI government as per their statements.

“There is nothing wrong to wish for something. Tariq Bashir Cheema wants to see Pervaiz Elahi as the [Punjab] chief minister,” said the federal minister.

Umar said that PML-Q did not put any condition to change the Punjab chief minister. He added an opinion was given regarding the change of the chief minister.

READ: ‘NEXT 48 HOURS IMPORTANT’ AS FEDERAL GOVT, PML-Q TALKS HIT SNAGS

“Everyone is holding meetings including Aleem Khan to analyse the political situation. It is obvious that decisions will be taken in view of the political situation. Aleem Khan has not given any statement to part ways with the political party.”

“Holding meetings are not wrong as some meetings are also being held on our instructions. The visitors usually tell us about being offered the amount of money they had been offered.”

“The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties and they are solely responsible to get the numbers,” said Asad Umar.

The federal minister said that the opposition did not come to their benches when the prime minister had sought the vote of confidence from the parliament then why should we go to the assembly to waste our time on the day of the no-confidence motion.

Regarding Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Umar said that MQM-P is also an ally party of the PTI government and it is still standing side-by-side with the government.

He said that the federal government had resolved the census issue besides moving to the court with MQM-P regarding the Sindh local government (LG) law and coordination on Karachi Transformation Plan.

Comments