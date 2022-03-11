‘Next 48 hours important’ as Federal govt, PML-Q talks hit snags

ISLAMABAD: Talks between the federal government and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have hit snags and the next 48 hours are important before the key ally of the government could make an important decision regarding its political future, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the majority of the PML-Q lawmakers have demanded the party leadership to leave the federal and Punjab governments.

“The government’s negotiating team comprising Asad Umar and Pervaiz Khattak shared that the prime minister has agreed to change chief minister in Punjab in a meeting with Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema,” they said.

During the meeting, the sources shared that the government members congratulated the PML-Q team that the prime minister has agreed to roll the top head in Punjab. However, when PML-Q asked when it will happen, the ministers shared that it would happen after the no-trust motion is foiled.

“They agreed to give PML-Q chief minister ship in return for helping government in foiling no-trust move,” they said and added that the PML-Q’s response was that how could they trust that the PTI would fulfil its commitment after the success of no-confidence motion.

A report yesterday revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the government ministers and lawmakers that the federal government will focus on the opposition’s no-trust move in the Centre before dealing with the matters related to Punjab province.

PM Imran Khan has hinted at leading a political rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk before the National Assembly (NA) session of the no-confidence motion.

Read More: GOVT DECIDES TO WRAP UP NO-TRUST MOVE AHEAD OF OIC MEETING

The statement was made by the premier while chairing a meeting with the members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) and ministers in Lahore.

He said that the matters related to the no-confidence motion in the centre will be brought into consideration first before dealing with the developments in Punjab.

Comments