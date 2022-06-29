Asif Ali Zardari leaves Karachi with mission to console alliance leaders

Karachi: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has left Karachi to meet with and console disgruntled alliance leaders, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former President has left Karachi on a chartered plane with a mission to meet with and console disgruntled alliance party leaders. The PPP co-chairman would meet with PML-Q leadership, CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz and other PML-N leaders.

PPP sources say that Zardari would first land in Lahore and then proceed toward Islamabad to meet with the PM. Asif Ali Zardari would meet with alliance party leaders too and address their reservations, they added.

Multiple alliance party leaders including Aslam Raees Bhutani and Khalid Magsi had voiced their reservations over some issues in the past few days. Bhutani had said that he had joined the alliance government only for Asif Ali Zardari.

Moreover, MQM-P had also shown grave displeasure over irregularities in the first phase of the local body election in Sindh, and no progress on the terms of the agreement they had signed with the PPP before the vote of no confidence against former PM Imran Khan.

To add to the chaos, a member of the government alliance JUI-F had flung allegations of rigging on the PPP in the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh. Due to these circumstances, the alliance government has found itself on thin ice.

