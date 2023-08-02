28.9 C
Asif Ali Zardari likely to return on Aug 4

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to return to the country on August 4 after concluding his two-week private visit to a foreign country, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources closer to PPP said that Asif Ali Zardari is currently residing a foreign country on a private visit. He had departed for Dubai from Karachi on July 21 and later he flew to Europe.

After returning to the country, the PPP co-chairman will resume political activities.

Sources told ARY News that Zardari will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman for consultations on the assembly’s dissolution and caretaker set-up.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that PM Shehbaz Sharif contacted PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss caretaker set-up formation.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PM Sharif telephoned PPP co-chairman Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif to discuss the proposed names for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker set-up.

The leaders agreed to complete the process of appointing the caretaker prime minister according to the Constitution and law, say sources.

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari agreed to present all the proposed caretaker prime minister names before the coalition partners.

Moreover, the coalition parties are likely to hold consultations on the issue today whereas, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will also consult with opposition lawmakers on caretaker PM today.

