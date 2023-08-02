PM Shehbaz, Zardari, Nawaz discuss interim set-up

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday contacted PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss caretaker set-up formation, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PM Sharif telephoned PPP co-chairman Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif to discuss the proposed names for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker set-up.

The leaders agreed to complete the process of appointing the caretaker prime minister according to the Constitution and law, say sources.



Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari agreed to present all the proposed caretaker prime minister names before the coalition partners.

Moreover, the coalition parties are likely to hold consultations on the issue today whereas, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will also consult with opposition lawmakers on caretaker PM today.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have agreed on ‘five names’ for the caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot, it emerged.

PML-N central leaders including Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq held consultations with the PPP delegation for the caretaker PM’s slot.

The PPP delegation was represented by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Khursheed Shah. The ruling coalition partners mulled over appointing a political personality for the key position.

Read more: Khawaja Asif Rules out the Possibility of Ishaq Dar becoming caretaker PM

Sources told ARY News that PML-N and PPP have initially agreed on ‘five names’ which do not include Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Both parties decided to share the ‘five names’ with other coalition partners.