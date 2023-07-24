Khawaja Asif rules out possibility of Ishaq Dar becoming caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Asif has ruled out the possibility of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar becoming a caretaker prime minister (PM), ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said a caretaker PM plays the role of an umpire in a caretaker set-up. He added that Ishaq Dar’s name was not considered for the caretaker PM’s slot on any platform.

He added that the federal government did not even give any hint at appointing Dar as the caretaker premier. “The report was actually leaked by a reputed journalist in the media.”

“I personally wish to see Dar as the caretaker premier. It come to my knowledge that objections are being raised for considering Dar.”

The defence minister admitted that objections will definitely be raised if the caretaker premier is appointed from the ruling party.

To a question, Asif said that Nawaz Sharif will definitely return to the country soon. However, he did not mention a specific time for Sharif’s return.

Dar’s comments

Yesterday, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar reacted to reports claiming that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was considering proposing his name for caretaker prime minister (PM).

Speaking to a private news channel, the finance minister said that it would be “premature” to comment on it, adding that he did not believe in pursuing or desiring any office.

Ishaq Dar was questioned whether Section 230 of the Election Act 2017 — which relates to the functions of a caretaker government — was about to be amended. The minister responded in the affirmative.

“I don’t think this is something to hide from the nation. They will find out and it should indeed be amended,” Dar said.

He mentioned that the Election Act 2017 is set to be amended in order to empower the upcoming caretaker government to take important decisions rather than just run day-to-day operations.

“The nation’s time should not be wasted by having the caretaker government be bogged down solely in day-to-day operations,” Dar added.

Earlier, it was reported that Ishaq Dar is likely to become caretaker prime minister (PM) as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) becomes active to convince coalition parties in this regard.

Ishaq Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.