Caretaker PM’s name not finalised yet, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Climate Change and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman said on Monday that the caretaker prime minister’s (PM) name has not been finalised yet, ARY News reported.

Sherry Rehman, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, rejected the reports about the finalisation of names for the caretaker set-up. She said that PPP has not changed its stance and the decision would be made with consensus between the opposition leader and the ruling parties.

She further said that all media reports regarding the caretaker PM were false. “Neither any agreement was signed nor a name was finalised for the caretaker premier. A three-member committee has been formed and media will be updated after the conclusion of the consultations.”

The federal minister said that PPP is constitutionally an ally of the ruling party. She strongly rejected the reports regarding caretaker premier would be selected from one of the federal cabinet members.

“No names were shared with the PPP yet and the decision for the caretaker PM will be taken after consultations. We have also not forwarded any name yet. Impartiality is a crucial requirement for a caretaker set-up.”

Sherry Rehman said that PPP has demanded multiple times to timely hold elections. “We hope that level playing field will be given in the elections. The current economic situation has increased difficulties for the common people.”

She further said that the construction process of houses for flood victims is underway and ownership is being given to the women. She added that 133 deaths were reported in the recent monsoon spell from June 25 and onwards.

“Emergency has been declared in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and we will visit Chitral immediately after nomalisation of the weather conditions. Majority of deaths were caused in wall collapse incidents instead of rains.”