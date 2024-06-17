COAS Asim Munir spends Eid with troops at LoC

web analytics
Monday, June 17, 2024
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited the Line of Control (LoC) at Haji Pir sector of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and spent the day with troops, ARY News reported.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief praised the sacrifices of the martyrs and the bravery of the soldiers, saying that their determination and morale are commendable.

COAS Asim expressed support for the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom and condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir. He said that Pakistan stands for peace and stability in the region and will not tolerate any aggression.

The Army Chief was received by the Commander Rawalpindi upon arrival at the LoC.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs also extended their warm felicitations to all Pakistanis on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, this sacred event embodies the spirit of sacrifice for the greater good.

It said on this auspicious day, we are indebted to our martyrs and ghazis for the independence and peace which prevail in the country, and pay tribute to their ultimate sacrifices.

