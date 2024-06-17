Three of family dead in Gujranwala firing

GUJRANWALA: In a tragic incident, at least three members of a family died in firing incident in Mandiala, Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Mandiala Mirshikaran where firing resulted in the loss of three lives and left seven others injured.

According to the police, the deceased include two brothers and their uncle, while the injured include two passersby and a five-year-old girl.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspects involved in the incident. The motive behind the firing is yet to be determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident, at least two died including a woman in Jacobabad firing incident.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Ghari Khairu police station where a man identified as Lal Bakhsh Buledi opened fire on his niece and one other youth and killed them.

The police officials said that the dead bodies have been moved to the nearby hospital and further investigation is underway.

Prior to this, at least three people died including a woman in two firing incidents that occurred in Jacobabad.

As per details, the first firing incident occurred near a bus stand in Dodapur police station vicinity which resulted in the killing of two people identified as Rahm Ali and Muhammad Amin.