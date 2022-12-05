Asif Ali Zardari meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain exchanged views on the overall political developments including the situation in Punjab.

The meeting was also attended by PML-Q general secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema and Rukhsana Bangash.

سابق صدر آصف علی زرداری کی مسلم لیگ ق کے سربراہ چوہدری شجاعت حسین کی رہائش گاہ آمد ق لیگ کے جنرل سیکرٹری وفاقی وزیر طارق بشیر چیمہ اور رخسانہ بنگش ملاقات میں موجود ملک کی سیاسی صورتحال اور پنجاب کی موجودہ صورتحال پر تفصیلن تبادلہ خیال@AAliZardari pic.twitter.com/jKRVvmxFfm — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 5, 2022

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government is mulling over an in-house change in Punjab and in this context PPP Co-chairman and former president, Asif Ali Zardari has been tasked to contact MPAs for votes.

Sources privy to the development have claimed that Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be asked by Governor Balighur Rehman to take a vote of confidence from the assembly.

In case of Chaudhry’s failure in getting a vote of confidence in the house, an election for new leader of the house will be held.

Earlier, confident Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi claimed that the no-trust motion and imposition of governor’s rule in the province will only remain the opposition parties’ dream.

Comments