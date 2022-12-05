Asif Ali Zardari tasked for in-house change in Punjab

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president, Asif Ali Zardari has been tasked with in-house change in Punjab, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government is mulling over an in-house change in Punjab and in this context PPP Co-chairman and former president, Asif Ali Zardari has been tasked to contact MPAs for votes.

Sources privy to the development have claimed that Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be asked by Governor Balighur Rehman to take a vote of confidence from the assembly.

In case of Chaudhry’s failure in getting a vote of confidence in the house, an election for new leader of the house will be held.

Read more: Punjab CM says no-trust, governor’s rule to remain opposition’s dream

Earlier, confident Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi claimed that the no-trust motion and imposition of governor’s rule in the province will only remain the opposition parties’ dream.

This he said while expressing his views with the PTI leader and former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak, who called on him in Lahore.

The Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi cautioned opposition parties that the provincial assembly will not run on anyone’s will but on rule of law.

Comments