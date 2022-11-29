Punjab CM says no-trust, governor’s rule to remain opposition’s dream

LAHORE: Confident Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday claimed that the no-trust motion and imposition of governor’s rule in the province will only remain the opposition parties’ dream, ARY News reported.

This he said while expressing his views with the PTI leader and former federal minister Pervaiz Khattak, who called on him in Lahore.

Both leaders discussed the technical aspects and rules of procedures of the Punjab Assembly.

The Punjab CM cautioned opposition parties that the provincial assembly will not run on anyone’s will but on rule of law.

The alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is taking its last breath and added Imran Khan’s popularity is increasing with every passing day.

Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi reiterated his resolve and said he will stand firmly united with Imran Khan in any situation as he stood with him in the past.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has tasked former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to use all ‘available tactics’ to foil the proposed plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) to have the provincial assembly dissolved.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has telephoned Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz to discuss matters pertaining to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

