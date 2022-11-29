Asif Ali Zardari meets Shehbaz Sharif at PM House

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif at PM house in which they discussed overall political situation.

During the meeting, they also mulled over different options to foil the strategy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s strategy to dissolve the provincial assemblies.

Zardari and Shehbaz also reviewed the relief activities for the flood victims citing the arrival of winter season besides discussing the matters related to the economic growth, public welfare and development process.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif tasked former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to use all ‘available tactics’ to foil the proposed plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) to have the provincial assembly dissolved.

READ: NAWAZ SHARIF TASKS HAMZA TO FOIL PUNJAB ASSEMBLY DISSOLUTION PLAN

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has telephoned Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz to discuss matters pertaining to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

The two leaders discussed the prospects of tabling a no-trust move against CM Elahi, the governor seeking a vote of confidence from the CM, etc.

Meanwhile, the PPP delegation led by Hassan Murtaza reached PML-N Central Secretariat Model Town and met with the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

The opposition parties in the 371-strong Punjab Assembly enjoy the support of 179 MPAs — 167 of PML-N, seven of PPP, four independents and one of the Rah-i-Haq Party. They need seven more votes to see a no-confidence motion succeed against PTI-PML-Q-supported Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

Comments