Asif Ali Zardari reaches Islamabad to appear before IHC today

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has arrived in Islamabad from Karachi ahead of a hearing of his petition for pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to his alleged property unearthed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in New York, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari has reached the federal capital to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

Sources added that the health condition of Zardari was not good and he will appear before the high court after holding consultation with his legal team.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned Asif Ali Zardari in a pre-arrest bail plea filed before it in a case pertaining to his alleged property unearthed by NAB in New York.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated an inquiry against the PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The corruption watchdog had served him a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information and documents concerning the pricey apartment he allegedly owns in New York City to a combined investigation team (CIT).