Pricey flat in New York: NAB begins fresh inquiry against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a fresh inquiry against PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The corruption watchdog served him a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information and documents concerning the pricey apartment he allegedly owns in New York City to a combined investigation team (CIT).

“This notice hinges around the property at the Belaire, 524 East 72nd Street, 37F, Manhattan, New York, United States,” read the notice, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

It said an initial inquiry revealed that former president and PPPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns the apartment, however, “this property does not figure out in the disclosures made by you in Pakistan”.

“Moreover, there appears no lawful remittances by you from Pakistan for the acquisition of the said property as well. In view thereof, you are requested to provide detailed answers to the enclosed questionnaire along with supporting information/documents concerning the subject Apartment in New York City, United States,” the notice said.

Earlier today, former president Asif Ali Zardari moved a bail petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking an interim bail to avoid his possible arrest at the hands of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the case.

Clipping his medical report with the plea, he requested the court to suspend the bureau’s call-up notice and grant him pre-arrest bail until the trial of the case is concluded.

He cited the National Accountability Chairman chairman and director general as respondents in the bail petition.