Monday, July 5, 2021
type here...
HomePakistan
Jahangir Aslam

Zardari seeks bail after NAB issues notice in New York apartment case

test

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking an interim bail in a fresh graft inquiry pertaining to a New York apartment allegedly owned by him.

Asif Ali Zardari moved a bail petition in the IHC after the National Accountability Bureau served him a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment.

Also Read: NAB RECOVERED RS33BN IN FAKE ACCOUNTS SCAM AGAINST ZARDARI: FAWAD CHAUDHRY

Clipping his medical report with the plea, he requested the court to suspend the bureau’s call-up notice and grant him pre-arrest bail until the trial of the case is concluded.

He cited the NAB chairman and director general as respondents in the bail petition.

Also Read: NAB SEEKS INTERPOL’S HELP TO BRING BACK ASIF ZARDARI’S ‘FRONTMAN’ YOUNUS KIDWAI

Earlier, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi had tweeted the property documents of the apartment, which showed its address as: “524 East 72 street, Apt 37F, NY, NY Manhattan 10021.”

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari faces a number of graft references stemming from the fake bank accounts scam. He is currently out on bail in all these cases.

Jahangir Aslam

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.