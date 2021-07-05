Zardari seeks bail after NAB issues notice in New York apartment case

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking an interim bail in a fresh graft inquiry pertaining to a New York apartment allegedly owned by him.

Asif Ali Zardari moved a bail petition in the IHC after the National Accountability Bureau served him a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment.

Also Read: NAB RECOVERED RS33BN IN FAKE ACCOUNTS SCAM AGAINST ZARDARI: FAWAD CHAUDHRY

Clipping his medical report with the plea, he requested the court to suspend the bureau’s call-up notice and grant him pre-arrest bail until the trial of the case is concluded.

He cited the NAB chairman and director general as respondents in the bail petition.

Also Read: NAB SEEKS INTERPOL’S HELP TO BRING BACK ASIF ZARDARI’S ‘FRONTMAN’ YOUNUS KIDWAI

Earlier, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi had tweeted the property documents of the apartment, which showed its address as: “524 East 72 street, Apt 37F, NY, NY Manhattan 10021.”

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari faces a number of graft references stemming from the fake bank accounts scam. He is currently out on bail in all these cases.