Asif Ali Zardari reaches Islamabad to meet allies

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will reach Islamabad today (Wednesday) where he would hold meetings with key political leaders, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The former president will put his stay in Islamabad for one-week where he would hold meetings with senior PPP leaders and govt allies.

Asif Ali Zardari will also chair an important consultative session of PPP, say sources and added the former president will hold consultation with key party leaders on important political matters.

Zardari’s Islamabad visit comes after reports of deadlock emerged on the shortlisted names and the exact time of the appointment process for the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

While talking to journalists outside the Parliament House building, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was questioned about the rumoured deadlock on the COAS name between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

To this, Asif responded: “How can a deadlock be created without even starting the consultation process for the appointment of new COAS? Consultations for the COAS appointment will be held after November 18 or 19.”

