COAS appointment: Khawaja Asif rejects rumours about ‘deadlock on names’

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has rejected the rumours about a deadlock on the shortlisted names’ and the exact time of the appointment process for the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to journalists outside the Parliament House building, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was questioned about the rumoured deadlock on the COAS name between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

To this, Asif responded, “How can a deadlock be created without even starting the consultation process for the appointment of new COAS?” He added that consultations for the COAS appointment will be held after November 18 or 19.

He further clarified that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has no favourite name for the COAS appointment. Asif said that consultations will only be held on the shortlisted names forwarded to the federal government by the Pakistan Army.

“Pakistan Army has not yet sent the shortlisted names for the army chief’s appointment.”

The defence minister slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and said that legal action should be taken against the recent statements of Imran Khan. “Imran Khan is playing the national interests for his personal gains. Imran Khan is harming external ties by levelling allegations.”

Asif alleged that Imran Khan is committing a crime by compromising national integrity and dignity for his personal interests.

Yesterday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will be appointed in a few days. Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the announcement of the new COAS appointment will be made at any time.

He said that consultations should be held with all stakeholders regarding the key appointment and a decision will be announced in the coming days.

Sanaullah reiterated that the prime minister will decide on the COAS appointment as it is his authority. The interior minister added that such decisions are always taken with consultations.

He said that three or four senior persons have not met any political personality. The interior minister was of the view that the tradition of COAS extension should be ended.

