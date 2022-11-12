President Alvi urges stakeholders for dialogue over COAS appointment, elections

President Arif Alvi said on Saturday that the constitution of Pakistan does not talk about consultations while appointing the new army chief of the country, however, it would not be bad if there is a dialogue over the decision, ARY News reported.

According to details, talking to journalists and civil society representatives in Governor House Lahore the President said that it is true that according to the constitution, consultation on the appointment of the new COAS is not mandatory and is the Prime Minister’s prerogative. However, it would be better if major stakeholders can have a dialogue over the key appointment, he added.

He added that he is in touch with institutions that can help resolve the crisis. He tries his best to resolve conflicts among institutions, the President added. It would be better to hold fresh elections as soon as possible, he added.

All political parties should hold a dialogue over strengthening demcratic institutions, Arif Alvi urged.

He added that Imran Khan is his old friend and his elder. He is trying to improve Imran Khan’s relations with the establishment, President Alvi added.

The President added that the usage of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for political purposes was wrong. Containers were invented for goods transfer but are used for other purposes in our country, he added.

