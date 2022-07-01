Asif Ali Zardari reaches Lahore via special flight

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has reached Lahore via a special flight from Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

After the major political developments in Punjab regarding the chief minister’s election and upcoming by-polls, Asif Ali Zardari landed in the provincial capital Lahore and summoned a session of the party leaders at Bilawal House today.

During his stay, Zardari will hold meetings with the leaders at Bilawal House.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ruled that the election for Punjab chief minister (CM) will take place on July 22.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have agreed on July 22 date for Punjab Chief Minister’s election.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel heard the petition.

The Chief Justice then asked Hamza Shehbaz that if he agree on July 22 date for Punjab CM’s election. To which, the PML-N leader replied in affirmative. The Supreme Court ruled that the election will be conducted in Punjab Assembly.

The top court’s decision came after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accepted Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister until reelection.

