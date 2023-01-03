Asif Ali Zardari says he wants to see ‘stronger’ MQM

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said he wants to see a ‘stronger Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), ARY News reported.

This he said while expressing his views in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance meeting held at Bilawal House Karachi to discuss expected results of Karachi LG polls, scheduled to take place, later this month.

“We have long-term ties with MQM and want to see it stronger,” Zardari was quoted as saying in the meeting.

The delegation of PML-N urged to stop the way of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Karachi LG polls and added to address differences within the PDM parties else it will affect the federal government.

MQM-P delegation said they are not in a position to contest LG polls on the current delimitations and urged the need for new delimitations as per the constitution.

The change in the delimitations will ultimately drag the matter to the court, the PPP legal team said in the meeting. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori asked Asif Ali Zardari to seek ‘way’ for them [MQM] by calling him their elder.

