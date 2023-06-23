Asif Ali Zardari says ‘ready to sign charter of economy’

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that he is ready to discuss and sign the charter of economy, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing a session of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Asif Ali Zardari urged the industrialists to sign an agreement – charter of economy – with all political parties.

“I am ready to sign the charter of economy. I will give you a level playing field. We are rich not poor and those who think Pakistan is a poor state are fools.”

Asif Ali Zardari said that he had also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to sign the charter of economy.

He asked the manufacturers to increase exports. “The increased price of dollar makes everything expensive. I am fully aware of issues being faced by traders and industrialists. We can stabilize the economy by enhancing exports.”

The PPP co-chairman claimed that they would increase exports to $100 billion. “We have to promote trade for the betterment of the economy. The common people will be able to pay taxes if their issues are addressed. We should focus on trade opportunities instead of aid.”

The former president said that ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran have improved and there are no more reasons left to further postpone the completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project.

Earlier in the month, Zardari stressed for the formulation of charter of economy, saying that the way forward required a plan that extended beyond 5 or 10 years.

Addressing a ceremony at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), the former president noted that ‘long-term policies were required for the charter of economy, which can be followed by the next government’.

Asif Ali Zardari urged all the stakeholders to sit together and formulate a 50-year plan for Pakistan. “We (lawmakers) cannot think beyond 5 or 10 years. I am asking to formulate a 50-year plan for the country,” he added.

“The aim of economic planning should be the welfare of future generations instead of bailouts”, he said, emphasising that the upcoming generations need a better economy and Pakistan still has the capacity to prosper.

The PPP co-chairman also called for promoting public-private partnership in the country, suggesting that the government (first) make people rich and then tax them.