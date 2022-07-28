Thursday, July 28, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for COVID-19, confirms Bilawal Bhutto

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for COVID-19, days after he returned from abroad, the party chairman and Foreign Minister Bialwal Bhutto said.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Bilawal Bhutto said that President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for Covid.

“He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment,” he said, adding they are praying for his swift recovery.


Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari reached Karachi after concluding his Dubai visit on July 27.

The report stated that the PPP leader will head to Lahore tomorrow where he will meet with PDM leaders. Zardari will also hold a meeting with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat, they said.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

spot_img

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.