Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for COVID-19, confirms Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for COVID-19, days after he returned from abroad, the party chairman and Foreign Minister Bialwal Bhutto said.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Bilawal Bhutto said that President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for Covid.

“He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment,” he said, adding they are praying for his swift recovery.

President Zardari has tested positive for Covid. He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 28, 2022



Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari reached Karachi after concluding his Dubai visit on July 27.

The report stated that the PPP leader will head to Lahore tomorrow where he will meet with PDM leaders. Zardari will also hold a meeting with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat, they said.

When @AAliZardari landed in Dubai his PCR revealed positive but ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّٰهِ his symptoms are mild – he is resting & isolating (Day 4) & will return when recovered إن شاء الله (post some grandson hugs time 🤍). Thank u 4 your prayers & remind everyone to remain precautious. https://t.co/3LnTaGbsj8 — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) July 28, 2022

