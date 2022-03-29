Asif Ali Zardari ‘unhappy’ with PML-N over delay in Punjab CM slot decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is reportedly unhappy with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for delaying Punjab chief minister slot offer to Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter disclosed that former president Asif Zardari has expressed his unhappiness with PML-N for not making a timely decision in offering the Punjab CM slot to PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi.

PML-N delayed Punjab CM office decision which forced PML-Q to remain in alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources said while quoting PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as saying.

The PPP leader has also asked PML-N leadership to clear their position on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, they added.

The differences among joint opposition emerge after Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Farukh Habib sharing a picture of the PML-Q delegation meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan from his Twitter handle, had said that the matters with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have been settled and they have announced to support PM Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Following the agreement between the PTI and PML-Q, federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned from his post.

Chaudhry Shujaat denies rift within party

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday dismissed reports of a rift among the party leaders as “propaganda”.

In a statement, Mr Hussain said, “All political decisions were made after consultation with me and enjoy my complete support.”

“Our family and the party are on the same page,” he added.

Chaudhry Shujaat maintained that rumours of the rift within the PML-Q are false. He said he doesn’t like to issue clarifications but still clarifies that he is deemed the family’s head.

