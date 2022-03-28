Usman Buzdar resigns, Pervaiz Elahi to be new Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Monday has presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, confirmed State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet, ARY News reported.

چوہدری پرویز الہی کی وزیراعظم عمران خان کیساتھ ملاقات۔

ملاقات میں تمام معاملات طے ہوگئے۔ق لیگ کا وزیراعظم پر اعتماد کا اظہاراورحمائیت کا اعلان۔وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار نے اپنا استعفی وزیر اعظم کو پیش کردیا

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا چوہدری پرویز الہی کو پنجاب کا وزیراعلی نامزد کرنےفیصلہ pic.twitter.com/h3G3wYwX8D — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 28, 2022

Farukh Habib sharing a picture of the PML-Q delegation meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan from his Twitter handle, said that the matters with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have been settled and they have announced to support PM Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar. In a major development earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to give Punjab chief minister’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

The development emerged after PTI delegation led by Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar reached out to PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi after a no-trust motion is moved against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

