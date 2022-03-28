PM Imran Khan ready to make Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to give Punjab chief minister’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Monday citing sources.

The development comes after PTI delegation led by Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar reached out to PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi after a no-trust motion is moved against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting, Asad Umar conveyed an important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Pervaiz Elahi, said sources, adding that the meeting between govt delegation and PML-Q leadership was held at PML-Q chief Pervaiz Elahi’s Islamabad residence.

The contact was made after the opposition on Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

Opposition MPAs Rana Mashood and Samiullah Khan submitted the motion that bore signatures of more than 100 members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the opposition.

The chief minister won’t be able to dissolve the assembly now as a no-trust motion has been filed against him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi is bound to convene an assembly session within 14 days after the submission of the motion.

Earlier, it was reported that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has accepted the condition of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) for offering Punjab chief minister (CM) slot to get support of the government ally on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

