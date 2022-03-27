PML-N, PML-Q meeting: Deadlock persists over seat adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The meeting between the central leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has ended inconclusively as a deadlock persists over the seat adjustment, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A PML-N delegation met PML-Q top leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss matters related to the no-confidence motion, Punjab chief ministership and recent political developments.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, whereas, the PML-N delegation included Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Atta Tarar

Sources told ARY News that a deadlock persisted between both political parties over seat adjustment in the next elections. PML-Q has demanded adjustment on 15 seats in the National Assembly, whereas, PML-N showed reluctance to accept it.

PML-N has asked Quaid-league to go for seat adjustment on the same number of seats during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure, sources added. The PML-N leaders said that they have no objections over the chief minister slot but additional seats will not be given to PML-Q.

While talking to journalists after meeting, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that PML-Q and PML-N have longstanding and good relations. He added that consultations were held over the current political situation.

He added that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is not aimed at political bargaining and interests. He alleged that PM Imran Khan has not only destroyed the economy but he did not spare his allies.

He said that both parties have openly exchanged views on all political matters.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the PML-N delegation has met them to discuss the no-confidence motion. He said that his political party will take a decision within a few days after holding consultations.

Cheema said that PML-Q wishes a joint decision of all ally parties before the voting on the no-confidence motion.

Punjab CM slot

Earlier, it was learnt that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif accepted the condition of PML-Q for offering Punjab chief minister (CM) slot to get the support of the government ally on no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Sources told ARY News that PML-Q leadership had earlier rejected to accept the proposal of getting Punjab CM slot for only two months. Under the new deal, the position of Punjab CM will be given to PML-Q for six months.

It was learnt that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had tabled the recommendation of the six-month government. On the other hand, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was insisting on giving a two-month chief ministership to the Quaid league.

Sources added that there is a difference between PML-N and Quaid-league regarding the announcement of the deal. PML-N wanted to make an announcement of the deal after the voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan while PML-Q expressed wishes to unveil the plan before it.

Moreover, PML-Q will also be offered eight seats in the National Assembly and 20 seats in the provincial assembly.

