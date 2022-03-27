Pervaiz Elahi meets Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has visited Zardari House Islamabad and held a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The politicians exchanged views on the current political situation during the meeting. Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhry Salik Hussain have also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the meeting between the central leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has ended inconclusively as a deadlock persists over the seat adjustment.

READ: PML-N, PML-Q MEETING: DEADLOCK PERSISTS OVER SEAT ADJUSTMENT

A PML-N delegation met PML-Q top leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss matters related to the no-confidence motion, Punjab chief ministership and recent political developments.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, whereas, the PML-N delegation included Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Atta Tarar.

READ: NAWAZ SHARIF ACCEPTS PML-Q’S CONDITION OF PUNJAB CM SLOT

Sources told ARY News that a deadlock persisted between both political parties over seat adjustment in the next elections. PML-Q has demanded adjustment on 15 seats in the National Assembly, whereas, PML-N showed reluctance to accept it.

PML-N has asked Quaid-league to go for seat adjustment on the same number of seats during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure, sources added. The PML-N leaders said that they have no objections over the chief minister slot but additional seats will not be given to PML-Q.

Comments